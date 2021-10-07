PGA Tour heads to Las Vegas for Shriners Children’s Open

Site: Las Vegas.

Course: TPC Summerlin. Yardage: 7,255. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1.26 million.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Martin Laird.

FedEx Cup leaders: Max Homa and Sam Burns.

Last week: Sam Burns won the Sanderson Farms Championship.

Notes: The new season has started with Max Homa and Sam Burns winning, both inside the top 50 in the world and both having won earlier this year. … Patrick Reed is playing for the first time since he was not picked for the Ryder Cup. He has been off for the last month. … For the second straight year, Las Vegas will have back-to-back tournaments, with the CJ Cup moving from South Korea because of the pandemic. … Patrick Cantlay is not playing. He has a win, two runner-up finishes and a tie for eighth in his four appearances at the TPC Summerlin. … Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen are the only players from the top 10, though the field features nearly half of the top 50. … Six players from the Ryder Cup are playing, including Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland. … Danny Willett goes from winning at St. Andrews to playing in Las Vegas. … Rasmus Hojgaard of Denmark is playing. His twin brother is not. Both won on the European Tour in consecutive weeks this year. Hojgaard’s other regular PGA Tour event was the Bermuda Championship last year. He tied for 37th.

Next week: CJ Cup at The Summit.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/