Cadence Bank Houston Open

Site: Houston.

Course: Memorial Park GC. Yardage: 7,412. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.4 million. Winner’s share: $1,512,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Previous winner: Jason Kokrak.

FedEx Cup leader: Seamus Power.

Last week: Russell Henley won the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.

Notes: Scottie Scheffler is the only player from the top 10 in the world who is playing. He is No. 2 and can regain the No. 1 ranking if he were to win. … Jason Kokrak is the first player not to defend a PGA Tour title because of being suspended for signing with LIV Golf. That will apply to Talor Gooch next week. … Nineteen players now with LIV Golf played in the Houston Open last year. … The field features eight of the top 50 players in the world, including Hideki Matsuyama (19), Tony Finau (15) and Sam Burns (12). … Russell Henley won in 2017 when it was held a week before the Masters. That was his last PGA Tour win until Mayakoba last week. Henley is in the field. … Travis Vick, who helped Texas to the NCAA title, is playing on a sponsor exemption for the second straight week. He missed the cut in Mexico.

Next week: RSM Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/