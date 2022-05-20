TULSA, Okla. (AP)A brief look at the second round Friday of the PGA Championship at Southern Hills:

Leading: Will Zalatoris had a 5-under 65 and is at 131.

Trailing: Mito Pereira of Chile (64) was at 132.

Tiger Tracks: Tiger Woods made a pair of 15-foot par putts and two birdies over the last seven holes for a 69 to make the cut in his second straight major.

Round of the day: Bubba Watson had the 18th round of 63 in PGA Championship history. It was the third 63 at Southern Hills, joining Woods (2007) and Raymond Floyd (1982).

Leaving early: Masters champion Scottie Scheffler played the last five holes in 6 over and missed the cut by two shots with a double bogey on his final hole.

Key statistic: Of the 22 players under par, 17 came from the Thursday morning-Friday afternoon side of the draw.

Notable: Zalatoris has the lowest 36-hole score in the eight majors held at Southern Hills.

Quotable: ”We lucked out with the draw for sure.” – Will Zalatoris.

Saturday television (EDT): 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (ESPN), 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. (CBS).

