BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Dylan Penn scored 19 points as Vermont beat New Hampshire 80-51 on Wednesday night.

Penn had six rebounds for the Catamounts (16-10, 10-2 America East Conference). Aaron Deloney scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line. Finn Sullivan shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 7 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points. The Catamounts picked up their eighth straight win.

Christian Moore led the Wildcats (11-13, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Matt Herasme added 12 points and eight rebounds for New Hampshire. In addition, Clarence O. Daniels II had 10 points and seven rebounds.

