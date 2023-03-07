BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP)Dylan Penn had 26 points in Vermont’s 79-57 victory over Binghamton on Tuesday night in the America East Conference Tournament semifinals.

Penn was 11 of 17 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) for the Catamounts (22-10). Kameron Gibson scored 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor. Aaron Deloney recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line. It was the 12th win in a row for the Catamounts.

Jacob Falko led the way for the Bearcats (13-18) with 19 points. Miles Gibson added 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks for Binghamton. Armon Harried also had eight points and eight rebounds.

Vermont led 39-18 at halftime.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.