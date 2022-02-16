Penn carries Bellarmine past Cent. Arkansas 79-69

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Dylan Penn scored 25 points and CJ Fleming scored 20 and Bellarmine beat Central Arkansas 79-69 on Wednesday night.

Juston Betz had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bellarmine (16-11, 10-3 ASUN), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ethan Claycomb added 11 points.

Camren Hunter scored a season-high 25 points for the Bears (8-17, 5-7). Jared Chatham added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Ibbe Klintman had 10 points.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Bears on the season. Bellarmine defeated Central Arkansas 85-63 on Jan. 11.

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com