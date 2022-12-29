ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP)Drew Pember had 12 points in UNC Asheville’s 62-58 victory against Radford on Thursday night.

Pember had seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (9-5). Caleb Burgess added 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and he also had five assists. Nicholas McMullen finished 5 of 11 from the field to finish with 10 points.

The Highlanders (6-8) were led by DaQuan Smith, who recorded 14 points. Madiaw Niang added nine points and nine rebounds for Radford. In addition, Bryan Antoine had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.