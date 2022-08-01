BERLIN (AP)United States forward Jordan Pefok scored on his debut for Union Berlin to help the team reach the second round of the German Cup with an edgy 2-1 win over fourth-tier Chemnitzer FC on Monday.

Union needed extra time to progress after Pefok canceled Tobias Muller’s opening score for the home side. Pefok scored with an acrobatic finish in the 64th minute, his first goal since switching from Swiss team Young Boys in the offseason.

Kevin Behrens sealed Union’s progress in extra time.

Eintracht Frankfurt had an easier time in a 4-0 win at second-division team Magdeburg, though it needed a penalty save from Kevin Trapp early on before easing to victory. Germany World Cup winner Mario Gotze made his debut for Frankfurt.

Also, Werder Bremen defeated fourth-tier Energie Cottbus 2-1 and third-division Ingolstadt enjoyed a 3-0 win at home over Darmstadt.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports