Paxten Aaronson, the younger brother of U.S. national team midfielder Brenden Aaronson, made his debut for Eintracht Frankfurt in a 2-0 loss at Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

The 19-year-old midfielder from Medford, New Jersey, entered in the 82nd minute Sunday.

He transferred to the German club in January from Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.

Aaronson is on the roster for the U.S. under-20 team for exhibitions against the under-20 teams of France on Wednesday and England on Friday, and against Serbia’s under-21 team on March 28. The Americans are preparing for the Under-20 World Cup in Indonesia, which starts May 20.

Brenden Aaronson, 22, is a midfielder with Leeds in England’s Premier League and was on last year’s U.S. World Cup roster. Paxten made his senior national team debut in a Jan. 28 friendly against Colombia.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports