Patty’s 20 points, 18 rebounds lead No. 23 Texas A&M by UTSA

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP)Aaliyah Patty had 20 points, 18 rebounds and five blocks, Destiny Pitts added 14 points and No. 23 Texas A&M beat UTSA 77-51 on Monday.

Patty scored 14 of her points in the first quarter as Texas A&M built a 14-point lead. The Aggies extended it to 44-22 at the break. Patty had 16 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, securing her double-double with eight minutes left.

Charlene Mass helped UTSA get within single digits in the third quarter. She scored six straight points during UTSA’s quarter-opening 8-0 run, and she capped a 9-0 run with a 3-pointer to make it 51-44 with 2:24 left in the third. But Patty scored four of the next seven points and Texas A&M led by double figures the entire fourth quarter.

Qadashah Hoppie had 13 points and Sydnee Roby added nine points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (10-2), which hosts Vanderbilt on Dec. 30. Starters Kayla Wells, averaging 17.5 points per game, and Jordan Nixon, 14.5 ppg, did not play for undisclosed reasons.

Mass finished with 14 points for UTSA (3-8). Jadyn Pimentel added 10 points and Elena Blanding grabbed 10 rebounds. The Roadrunners shot just 29.9% from the field.

—

