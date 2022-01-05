Patterson carries Missouri St. over Bradley 71-69

PEORIA, Ill. (AP)Isiaih Mosley hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift Missouri State over Bradley 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Lu’Cye Patterson had a career-high 20 points and Ja’Monta Black had 17 points for Missouri State (11-5, 2-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Mosley added 11 points and six rebounds. Gaige Prim had seven rebounds.

Jayson Kent had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (7-8, 1-2). Malevy Leons added 16 points and eight rebounds. Rienk Mast had 13 points.

