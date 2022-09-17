HONOLULU (AP)Dedrick Parson ran for two first-half touchdowns, Penei Pavihi returned and interception 50 yards for a touchdown and Hawaii beat Duquesne 24-14 Saturday night.

Parson finished with 11 carries for 52 yards.

Duquesne (1-2) took nearly-8 minutes off the clock with a 14-play, 56-yard drive in the first quarter before settling for a 26-yard field goal by Brian Bruzdewicz that made it 3-0 but Parson answered with a 5-yard touchdown run less than 2 minutes later and scored on a run from 17 yards out to give Hawaii a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Bruzdewicz added a 30-yard field goal as time expired in the first half but after Pavihi’s pick-6 early in the fourth quarter before Matthew Shipley made a 29-yard field goal with 6:33 to play that made it 24-6.

Malik Hausman intercepted two passes for Hawaii (1-3).

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2