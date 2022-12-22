RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Cameron Parker had 15 points in Portland State’s 74-72 victory against Cal Baptist on Thursday.

Jorell Saterfield, who finished with 10 points, hit a jumper with 10 seconds to play that gave Portland State a 73-72 lead.

Parker was 3-of-9 shooting and 9 of 9 from the free throw line for the Vikings (6-7). Jacob Eyman scored 12 points and added six rebounds. Hunter Woods was 3-of-7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Lancers (8-5) were led by Reed Nottage, who recorded 14 points. Cal Baptist also got 13 points and four assists from Taran Armstrong. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.