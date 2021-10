HONOLULU (KHON2) -- An Oahu Circuit Court judge found Theodore Kim guilty of first-degree attempted murder, and he faces a mandatory life sentence after a 2019 incident involving his ex-girlfriend, according to the Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Kim, 62, confronted his ex-girlfriend at a bus stop on Nimitz Highway on Oct. 2, 2019. He fired a shotgun three times at her but she was uninjured. At the time of the incident, Kim's ex-girlfriend already had an active temporary restraining order against him.