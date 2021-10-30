Panthers’ 8-game season-opening win streak ends in Boston

BOSTON (AP)Charlie Coyle had the only score in the shootout and the Boston Bruins beat Florida 3-2 Saturday night, ending the Panthers’ season-opening winning streak at eight games.

The Panthers fell two wins short of the NHL record for consecutive victories to start a season, set by Toronto in 1993-94 and matched by Buffalo in 2006-07. Florida’s eight-game winning streak to start the season tied the fourth-longest in NHL history.

It was Florida’s second game since coach Joel Quenneville resigned amid a sex scandal when he was with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2010.

Quenneville, the second-winningest coach in NHL history, resigned Thursday, two days after being among those implicated for not responding swiftly to allegations by former Chicago player Kyle Beach of being sexually assaulted by then-Blackhawks assistant Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Coyle also scored in regulation and Charlie McAvoy added a goal. Linus Ullmark stopped 33 shots, and three tries in the shootout.

Coyle cut around goalie Spencer Knight before tucking in a shot in the shootout.

Aleksander Barkov and Anthony Duclair scored for the Panthers. Spencer Knight made 31 saves in his third start.

SHARKS 2, JETS 1, OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Timo Meier scored a power-play goal in overtime and San Jose overcame the loss of seven players and their coach to NHL COVID-19 protocols in beating Winnipeg and snapping a three-game losing streak.

The Sharks announced before the game they would be without the seven players and coach Bob Boughner. The start of the game was delayed 30 minutes.

Meier scored on a one-timer from the wing that deflected off defenseman Logan Stanley’s stick and sailed over goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder at 1:07 of the overtime.

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor and San Jose’s Tomas Hertl scored in regulation.

Sharks goalie James Reimer had 34 saves as the Sharks snapped Winnipeg’s four-game winning streak. Winnipeg goalie Connor Hellebuyck turned back 34 shots.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, RED WINGS 4

TORONTO (AP) – John Tavares had a goal and two assists and Petr Mrazek made 26 saves for his first victory with Toronto in a win over Detroit.

Jake Muzzin and Alexander Kerfoot each had a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting also scored to help Toronto improve to 4-4-1.

Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina had a goal and an assist apiece and Vladislav Namestnikov and Filip Hronek added goals for Detroit. Thomas Greiss stopped 33 shots.

DEVILS 4, PENGUINS 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jesper Bratt scored on a third-period penalty shot to spoil Sidney Crosby’s season debut and help New Jersey beat Pittsburgh.

Crosby pulled down Bratt in the slot with three minutes left, leading to the deciding penalty shot. Bratt skated to the right and beat goalie Tristan Jarry with a backhander.

Crosby sat out the Penguins’ first seven games after undergoing wrist surgery Sept. 8.

Andreas Johnsson scored twice for New Jersey, including an empty-net goal with 1:43 left. Jimmy Vesey had a short-handed goal. Jonathan Bernier made 33 saves for the Devils.

Danton Heinen scored his fourth and Brock McGinn his second for Pittsburgh. Jarry made 36 saves.

KINGS 5, CANADIENS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Alex Iafallo had two goals and an assist, and Los Angeles beat Montreal to end a six-game losing streak.

Arthur Kaliyev and Rasmus Kupari scored on the power play, Ben Chiarot added a goal and Anze Kopitar and Matt Roy each had two assists as the Kings won for the first time since their opener. Cal Petersen made 26 saves.

Josh Anderson scored for the second straight game, but the Canadiens were unable to post consecutive wins for the first time this season. Jake Allen allowed five goals on 38 shots.

PREDATORS 3, ISLANDERS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi scored in the shootout, leading Nashville past New York.

Tanner Jeannot had the first two-goal game of his carreer, and Juuse Saros made 34 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of three straight.

Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in regulation and overtime, and Anthony Beauvillier and Oliver Wahlstrom scored for the Islanders, who had their two-game winning streak snapped.

BLUES 1, BLACKHAWKS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Torey Krug scored and Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in St. Louis’ win over winless Chicago.

The Blackhawks dropped to 0-7-2 to set a franchise record for the worst start to a season. Chicago was winless through eight games in 1953-54, when they were 0-7-1, and 1999-00, when they were 0-4-4.

The Blues rebounded after their first loss of the season Thursday night.

Binnington earned his ninth career shutout. Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves for Chicago. He’s 0-5-0 this season.

AVALANCHE 4, WILD 1

DENVER (AP) – Gabriel Landeskog had two goals and two assists and set up Colorado’s go-ahead goal by defenseman Erik Johnson in a win over Minnesota.

Nazem Kadri also scored and Nathan MacKinnon had a pair of assists. Darcy Kuemper finished with 29 saves.

Landeskog’s second goal was an empty-netter at 17:48 of the third which went in off the post on a shot from near the red line.

Ryan Hartman scored his fourth goal of the season for the Wild. Cam Talbot had 27 saves.

OILERS 2, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Warren Foegele and Leon Draisaitl scored power-play goals and Edmonton beat Vancouver.

Brock Boeser scored for Vancouver with seven seconds left in the third period.

Edmonton’s Mikko Koskinen stopped 29 shots in his fourth straight start in place of Mike Smith, who is sidelined due to a lower-body injury.

Thatcher Demko made 32 saves for the Canucks.

Connor McDavid had one assist and nine shots on goal. Conor Garland led the way with six shots for Vancouver.

FLAMES 4, FLYERS 0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Sean Monahan had a goal and an assist and Jacob Markstrom made 20 saves as Calgary blanked Philadelphia for its sixth straight win.

Matthew Tkachuk, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund (empty net) also scored for Calgary (6-1-1).

The Flames were coming off a five-game road trip in which they never trailed and won all games by a combined score of 21-7.

Coming off a 45-save shutout over Pittsburgh on Thursday, Markstrom earned his third shutout in his last four starts. The 31-year-old Swede improved to 4-1-1 with a .957 save percentage.

Carter Hart made 32 saves for Philadelphia (4-2-1).

—

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports