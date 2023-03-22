LONDON (AP)The red card given to England fullback Freddie Steward in the team’s Six Nations rugby loss to Ireland has been overturned after a disciplinary panel ruled the offense only merited a yellow card.

England announced the panel’s decision on Wednesday, after Steward appeared before a virtual disciplinary hearing late Tuesday.

Steward was sent off in the 40th minute for what was deemed a dangerous challenge to the head of Hugo Keenan that ended the Ireland fullback’s game at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. The score was 10-6 to the Irish at that point and they went on to win 29-16, clinching the title and the Grand Slam.

England’s players looked frustrated at the on-field decision by referee Jaco Peyper to show Steward a red card.

Confirming in a statement that Steward is free to play again, the panel noted that “match officials are required to make decisions under pressure and in the heat of a live match environment.”

—

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports