LONDON (AP)Manchester City reached the FA Cup semifinals for the fourth straight season thanks to a flurry of second-half goals in a 4-1 win over Southampton on Sunday.

Crystal Palace was also a big winner in the quarterfinals, easing past Everton 4-0 to join a lineup for the last four that already contained Chelsea.

Either second-tier Nottingham Forest or Liverpool will complete the teams in the semifinals. They meet at Forest’s City Ground later Sunday.

It was shaping up to be another frustrating match for City against Southampton, which has drawn twice with Pep Guardiola’s team in the Premier League this season.

However, a 62nd-minute penalty converted by Kevin De Bruyne regained the lead for City and goals by substitutes Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez in the space of four minutes from the 75th added gloss to the scoreline at St. Mary’s Stadium.

City defender Aymeric Laporte’s own-goal had canceled out Raheem Sterling’s opener in the first half.

City has lost in the semifinals in the past two seasons, to Arsenal then Chelsea.

Chelsea beat Middlesbrough 2-0 on Saturday to advance and Palace will also be at Wembley Stadium for the semis after giving Frank Lampard’s Everton a reality check.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes scored the goals at Selhurst Park for Palace, which last appeared in the semifinals in 2016

A 1-0 win over Newcastle on Thursday boosted Everton’s chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League but after a high-intensity start against Palace, Lampard’s team was blown away.

For Guehi, the center back who headed in the opening goal, it was a perfect way to celebrate getting a first call-up to England’s squad this week ahead of friendly matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.

Palace manager Patrick Vieira has won the FA Cup on five occasions as a player – four times with Arsenal and once with Man City.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Timothy Castagne made his return after three months out injured and scored for Leicester in its 2-1 win over Brentford in the Premier League.

It was a stunner, too, with the Belgium full back curling a shot into the top corner from outside the area in the 20th minute.

James Maddison followed suit by whipping a free kick into the top corner in the 33rd.

Yoane Wissa pulled a goal back in the 85th but Leicester held on to climb into 10th place.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports