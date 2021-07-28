Padres hope All-Star lineup works again vs. A’s

The Padres on Tuesday night welcomed the Oakland A’s to San Diego with a lineup that featured four current National League All-Stars at the top of the order — Adam Frazier, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado.

And the quartet did exactly what the Padres had hoped. The group combined for eight hits, all seven RBIs and all but one of the runs scored by San Diego in a 7-4 win to kick off a short two-game series between the clubs.

Three of the four represented the Padres at the All-Star Game in Denver two weeks ago.

The fourth, Frazier, was a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He happily came to the Padres on Monday in a trade for three minor-league prospects.

The Padres now have four All-Star infielders, including two who play second as their primary position — Cronenworth and Frazier.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler discussed the acquisition of Frazier with the media for the first time Tuesday afternoon. He acknowledged he’s not ready to offer any thoughts on the Padres’ new lineup possibilities until after the trading deadline passes on Friday. After all, Padres general manager A.J. Preller is a well-known wheeler and dealer.

“We won’t have clarity as to how things shape up until Friday after the trade deadline,” Tingler said. “That’s when we’ll circle the wagons and have a better feel for exact roles. The lineup will be determined by a little bit of everything — matchups, performance … winning baseball is the driver of this.”

Tingler closed the session by saying the Padres were focused on beating the A’s – which they hope to do again Wednesday afternoon as left-handers Blake Snell (4-3, 4.93 ERA) of San Diego and Sean Manaea (7-6, 3.16) of Oakland are paired.

The Padres will look to gain ground on the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants in the National League West. The A’s will aim to snap a four-game losing streak and hold off the surging Seattle Mariners in the American League wild-card race.

And the Padres think they might have a second “new” weapon in Snell, who turned in one of his sharpest outings of the season Thursday in Miami. He held the Miami Marlins to one run on three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in six innings in the Padres’ 3-2 victory.

Plus, there is the matter of Snell pitching at home, where he is 3-0 with a 1.43 ERA this season. Overall this year, Snell has 104 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings but has issued 51 walks. He is 1-0 lifetime against the A’s with a 2.76 ERA in three starts.

Manaea is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in two appearances against the Padres in his career. He held Seattle to one run on three hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts over seven innings in his most recent start on Thursday, ending a personal four-decision losing streak.

“He’s had a helluva year,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He touches 96-97 on velocity, and his breaking ball is so much better. He’s figured how to pitch. His record is not indicative of how well he’s pitched because we haven’t gotten him a lot of runs.”

