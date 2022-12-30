SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Nigel Pack scored 21 points in his return to Indiana and led No. 14 Miami to a 76-65 win over Notre Dame on Friday.

A junior from Indianapolis, Pack made 5 of 8 3-pointers. The Kansas State transfer scored 13 points in opening 10 minutes to help stake the Hurricanes to a 25-16 lead.

Norchad Omier added 18 points, Isaiah Wong 15 and Jordan Miller 12 as Miami (13-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) won its ninth straight game.

Trey Wertz scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin 14 and Marcus Hammond 12 for the Fighting Irish (8-6, 0-3), who lost for the fourth time in five games.

NO. 15 WISCONSIN 76, WESTERN MICHIGAN 66

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points after halftime as Wisconsin ended a layoff of over two weeks and won its fifth straight GAME.

Wisconsin (10-2), which hadn’t played since Dec. 15, led 29-27 at halftime and outscored Western Michigan 16-4 in the first 4 + minutes of the second half. Wisconsin made its first seven shots from the floor during the second half.

Chucky Hepburn scored 11 points and Tyler Wahl added 10 for Wisconsin, which led by as many as 18 points in the second half. Tray Maddox Jr. scored 16 and Lamar Norman Jr. added 12 for Western Michigan (4-9).

PITTSBURGH 76, NO. 25 NORTH CAROLINA 74

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Jamarius Burton scored a career-high 31 points and Blake Hinson had seven points in the final minute and a half to help Pittsburgh knocked off North Carolina.

Burton was 14 of 17 from the field and had six rebounds. He helped Pitt (10-4, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) win its fourth straight game and remain unbeaten in conference play.

Hinson’s 3-pointer from the right wing put Pitt ahead for good 70-67 with 1:28 remaining. North Carolina (9-5, 1-2 ACC) closed the gap to two points, 74-72, on Tyler Nickel’s layup with two seconds left but Pitt ran out the clock to end the Tar Heels’ four-game winning streak.

Armando Bacot led North Carolina with 22 points, 13 rebounds and three assists. It was his eighth double-double of the season. RJ Davis added 13 points and Pete Nance chipped in with 10 points.

—

