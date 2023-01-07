MALIBU, Calif. (AP)Judson Martindale’s 19 points helped Pacific defeat Pepperdine 80-75 on Saturday night.

Martindale added eight rebounds for the Tigers (10-9). Moe Odum was 4-of-9 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to add 11 points. Tyler Beard was 4-of-11 shooting (2 for 3 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Maxwell Lewis led the way for the Waves (7-10) with 30 points and 14 rebounds. Pepperdine also got 12 points, two steals and two blocks from Carson Basham. Houston Mallette had nine points.

Pacific went into the half leading 40-37. Beard put up 11 points in the half. The second half featured eight lead changes and was tied six times before Pacific secured the victory. Martindale put up 11 second-half points to help seal the win.

