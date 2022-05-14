ATLANTA (AP)Marcell Ozuna homered and Austin Riley hit a tiebreaking double during a four-run rally in the eighth inning in the Atlanta Braves’ 6-5 victory over the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Braves tagged reliever Steven Wilson (3-1) for Ozzie Albies’ RBI single, Ozuna’s two-run homer and Riley’s go-ahead hit.

The game appeared to turn in San Diego’s favor in top of the eighth when first baseman Matt Olson misplayed Trent Grisham’s grounder for a two-base error with one out. Grisham advanced on Will Smith’s wild pitch and scored on Jorge Alfaro’s single to tie it at 2.

After Jake Cronenworth doubled, Jurickson Profar drew a walk to set the stage for Braves closer Kenley Jansen (2-0) to face Manny Machado with the bases loaded. Machado hit a grounder to Riley at third base, but his throw to second sailed into shallow center field for an error that allowed two runs to score. San Diego added another run to make it 5-2 on Eric Hosmer’s RBI forceout.

The defending World Series champion Braves have won four of six to improve to 16-18.

ATHLETICS 4, ANGELS 3, 1ST GAME

ANGELS 9, ATHLETICS 1, 2ND GAME

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his 100th career home run, Taylor Ward hit a grand slam and Los Angeles salvaged a split of a day-night doubleheader by beating the Oakland in the nightcap.

The A’s won the opener when Luis Barrera overcame a couple of earlier blunders by hitting a walk-off, three-run shot for his first career home run.

The Angels took little time to rebound in the second game with Ward hitting his second slam of the season in a five-run second inning against Adam Oller (0-3).

Ohtani then got in on the action in the fifth inning when he followed Mike Trout’s RBI double with his seventh homer of the season to make it 8-1. That made Ohtani the third Japanese-born player with at least 100 homers in the majors, trailing only Hideki Matsui with 175 and Ichiro Suzuki with 117.

That was more than enough support for Michael Lorenzen (4-2), who allowed one run and five hits in seven innings.

The A’s trailed the opener 3-1 with two outs in the ninth before rallying against closer Raisel Iglesias (1-1). Lou Trivino (1-2) won the opener.

WHITE SOX 3, YANKEES 2

CHICAGO (AP) – Luis Robert singled off Aroldis Chapman to drive home the winning run in the ninth inning and Chicago ended New York’s winning streak at five.

The Yankees, with the best record in the majors, had slugged away for a total of 25 runs in taking the first two games of the series. They rallied for the tying run in the ninth inning, but a baserunning mistake cost them a chance to score more.

With one out in the Chicago ninth, Tim Anderson singled and Yoan Moncada walked against Chapman (0-1). Robert followed with his big hit to right, setting off a lively celebration on the field. Moncada homered and Dallas Keuchel threw five shutout innings for the White Sox, who have won eight of 11.

Liam Hendriks (1-2) was the loser. New York had won 19 of 22.

RED SOX 11, RANGERS 3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – J.D. Martinez extended his on-base streak to 31 games with a first-inning homer, 42-year-old Rich Hill pitched into the seventh in his return from the COVID-19 list and Boston beat Texas for its first series victory in a month.

Rafael Devers also homered for Boston, which set a season high for runs and has won the first two in the three-game weekend series. Kike Hernandez drove in three runs – with a sacrifice fly in the second inning, a fielder’s choice grounder in the fourth and a double in the fifth.

The Red Sox (13-20) had only won one of their first 10 series, taking two of three at Detroit from April 11-13 during the first week of the season. They had gone 0-6-2 in their series since.

Hill (1-1) threw 64 of his 94 pitches for strikes in his first start since May 5. The left-hander struck out four without a walk while allowing three runs and seven hits.

Glenn Otto (1-1) took the loss.

METS 5, MARINERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) – Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season and New York took advantage of some sloppy Seattle defense to beat the Mariners.

Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored three times for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the top of the seventh.

Mazeika, batting ninth, laced the first pitch from reliever Andres Munoz (1-1) inside the right-field foul pole for his second career home run. New York’s third-string catcher was called up from the minors Friday when top backstop James McCann went on the injured list with a broken bone in his left wrist.

Adam Ottavino (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, retiring Ty France with a runner on third to end the inning. Edwin Diaz struck out all three batters in the ninth for his eighth save, fanning Winker with a 100 mph fastball for the final.

PHILLIES 8, DODGERS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bryce Harper homered at Dodger Stadium for the third straight game and finished with three hits and Philadelphia went deep four times in a victory over reeling Los Angeles.

Jean Segura, Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins also hit home runs off Dodgers starter Julio Urias (2-3). Philadelphia has has won four straight and five of six.

Ranger Suarez (4-1) went a season-high seven innings.

Mookie Betts hit a solo shot for Los Angeles. The Dodgers have dropped four straight for the first time since last June.

PIRATES 3, REDS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Zach Thompson took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and Daniel Vogelbach homered to lead Pittsburgh past Cincinnati.

Brandon Drury broke up the no-hit bid by lining a clean single to right field with two outs.

That was the only hit allowed by Thompson (2-3) in six innings. He had three walks and three strikeouts while throwing 76 pitches and combining with Wil Crowe, Chris Stratton and David Bednar on a four-hitter that ended the Reds’ three-game winning streak.

Bednar retired the last four batters for his sixth save in as many opportunities.

Vogelbach’s 433-foot leadoff home run to center in the fourth made it 3-0. It was Vogelbach’s team-leading sixth homer and the game’s lone extra-base hit.

Luis Castillo (0-1) was the loser.

CARDINALS 4, GIANTS 0

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Dakota Hudson and four relievers combined for St. Louis’ sixth shutout of the season to end San Francisco’s winning steak at six.

Hudson (3-2) worked around five hits and two walks in five innings. Genesis Cabrera, Andre Pallante, Ryan Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos teamed up to pitch the final four innings.

Yadier Molina opened the second with a double off the top of the right-center field wall for his 2,128th career hit, moving him past Mike Piazza for sixth most among catchers.

Tommy Edman homered as the Cardinals won for the second time in seven games. St. Louis has homered in 10 straight games.

Jakob Junis (1-1) was the loser.

NATIONALS 13, ASTROS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) – Yadiel Hernandez and Maikel Franco homered and Washington ended Houston’s winning streak at 11.

Manager Dusty Baker and the Astros fell one game short of matching the franchise record set in 1999 and matched in 2004 and 2018.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (2-1) was tagged for seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings. Jose Siri had a homer, triple and a single for Houston.

Josh Rogers (2-2) worked one inning for the win.

BLUE JAYS 5, RAYS 1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Teoscar Hernandez and Danny Jansen homered in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay to end a five-game skid.

Hernandez, who missed three weeks with a sore left oblique, hit his second homer of the season. Jansen was activated Saturday after being sidelined for more than a month with a strained left oblique. He hit his third homer in only his ninth at-bat this year.

Both homers came off Ryan Thompson (1-2), who also gave up singles to Santiago Espinal and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the decisive four-run inning. Tim Mayza (2-0) got the win in relief after striking out two of his three batters in the seventh.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first inning off Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough, extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Yandy Diaz led off the Rays’ first with an opposite-field home run.

TIGERS 3, ORIOLES 0

DETROIT (AP) – Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after being hit in the hand by a line drive and the Detroit bullpen did the rest, teaming on a four-hitter to beat Baltimore.

Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but the righty had to leave after Ramon Urias’ liner hit him in the pitching hand in the second inning. Wily Peralta replaced him, with the game delayed to give him time to warm up. Peralta (1-0) set down eight batters and four more relievers finished. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his fifth save.

Eric Haase and Willi Castro homered.

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2) allowed two earned runs in six-plus innings.

GUARDIANS 3, TWINS 2, 10 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Andres Gimenez ripped a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and scored after a collision on the bases in Cleveland’s victory over Minnesota.

Gimenez scored the automatic runner, but ran into Minnesota first baseman Jose Miranda as he turned the corner toward second. He was shaken up and met with an athletic trainer but remained in the game. Umpires awarded him second base, and he then scored on Myles Straw’s single. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli argued the decision to award Gimenez second base and was ejected.

Nick Sandlin (3-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief for Cleveland. Emmanuel Clase allowed the automatic runner to score, but still earned his seventh save.

Jharel Cotton (0-1) was the loser.

MARLINS 9, BREWERS 3

MIAMI (AP) – Jesus Aguilar, Jorge Soler and Brian Anderson homered to help Miami beat Milwaukee.

Miami starter Trevor Rogers pitched 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball. Rogers (2-4) allowed five hits, struck out eight and hit a batter.

A day after leaving early because of stomach discomfort, Avisail Garcia singled twice for the Marlins, who snapped a five-game home skid.

Eric Lauer (3-1) was the loser.

ROCKIES 4, ROYALS 1

DENVER (AP) – Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Ryan McMahon hit home runs, German Marquez overcame a rough inning for his first victory this season and Colorado beat Kansas City to snap a five-game losing streak.

Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer in the third, the only frame in which the Royals scored off Marquez (1-3), who went six innings and allowed three runs and three hits. He struck out six and walked one. In his previous six starts, Marquez was 0-3 with a 6.47 ERA.

Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. homered for the second time this season. Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (0-3) went four innings and allowed a career-high nine runs on eight hits.

CUBS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) – Yan Gomes hit a solo homer and added a go-ahead single in the ninth inning in Chicago’s victory over Arizona.

The Cubs have won three out of their past five games after dropping eight of nine.

Rowan Wick worked the ninth and gave up one run before earning his third save. Mychal Givens (3-0) threw two-thirds of an inning of scoreless relief.

It was another tough outing for D-backs reliever Mark Melancon (0-5), who didn’t record an out and let the first four Cubs batters of the ninth reach base. Arizona signed the veteran to a $14 million, two-year during the offseason.

