Crystal Palace allowed an early second-half own-goal in a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.

Jeffrey Schlupp put Palace ahead after nine minutes but Luka Milivojevic’s own-goal just 40 seconds after the break kept the south London club winless in its past four home games in the league.

Palace midfielder Michael Olise set up the early goal by beating Dwight McNeil on the right before crossing for Schlupp to volley home from close range.

Just after halftime, Jay Rodriguez headed down for Aaron Lennon, whose cutback was deflected past goalkeeper Jack Butland from close range by a sliding Milivojevic.

Wilfried Zaha, who scored twice in Palace’s 4-1 midweek win at Watford, hit the far post with a left-footed shot from a tight angle in the 70th minute.

Midtable Palace’s last league win at Selhurst Park was its 3-0 victory over Norwich on Dec. 28.

Burnley was coming off back-to-back league victories but it’s still a valuable point for Sean Dyche’s team, which is in the relegation zone but trending upward.

