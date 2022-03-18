RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)Alex Ovechkin tied the game late in the third period and scored the winner in a shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and John Carlson also scored in regulation for Washington, which has an eight-game point streak. Ilya Samsonov made 16 saves before denying all three Carolina tries in the tiebreaker.

Ovechkin was the last Washington shooter and put the puck past goalie Antti Raanta.

Rookie center Seth Jarvis scored twice for his first multigoal game and Vincent Trocheck had the other goal for the Hurricanes, who have lost three in a row. Raanta stopped 37 shots.

The Hurricanes extended their home-ice point streak to 14 games, leaving them one shy of the franchise record.

The Capitals outshot the Hurricanes 40-20, including 4-1 in overtime.

PANTHERS 3, DUCKS 0

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) – Jonathan Huberdeau scored twice to pass Olli Jokinen for second place in franchise history, and Spencer Knight made 17 saves for his first career shutout in Florida’s victory over Anaheim.

Joe Thornton had a goal as Florida bounced back after its seven-game point streak ended Thursday against Vegas, but the Panthers lost defenseman Aaron Ekblad to a lower-body injury in the first period.

John Gibson allowed three goals on 42 shots as the Ducks dropped to 0-4-2 in their past six games.

AVALANCHE 5, SHARKS 3

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Valeri Nichushkin scored two goals and Colorado withstood a late San Jose rally for its third victory in a row.

Cale Makar added a goal and two assists and Nazem Kadri and Darren Helm also scored for the Avalanche, who lead the NHL with 93 points and are 27-5-3 since Jan. 1.

With goalie Darcy Kuemper getting the night off, Pavel Francouz started for Colorado and made 25 saves. The Avalanche have won 10 of their past 12 against San Jose.

Trailing 4-0, the Sharks got a goal from Jeffrey Viel late in the second period. Rudolfs Balcers made it 4-2 and Erik Karlsson’s goal with 1:25 remaining cut the deficit to one.

Nichushkin scored an empty-netter for the final margin.

BRUINS 4, JETS 2

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) – Taylor Hall broke a tie by scoring a power-play goal with 4:47 left in the third period that sent Boston past Winnipeg.

Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored, and Charlie McAvoy added a short-handed empty-netter for the Bruins, who have won four of five. Charlie Coyle picked up three assists and McAvoy had one.

Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for the Bruins, who were without captain Patrice Bergeron (arm) for a second straight game. He was replaced by Jack Studnicka between Marchand and Jake DeBrusk.

Adam Lowry and Nikolaj Ehlers scored for the Jets, who had won four of five. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 41 shots.

SENATORS 3, FLYERS 1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Josh Norris broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period, Anton Forsberg made 27 saves and Ottawa beat Philadelphia.

Norris beat Martin Jones with a slap shot to help the Senators snap a three-game losing streak.

Tim Stutzle opened the scoring for Ottawa in the first period. Alex Formento iced it with a short-handed goal into an empty net from behind his own goal line with 2:38 left.

Cam Atkinson scored for the Flyers in the second. Jones made 32 saves.

SABRES 1, FLAMES 0, OT

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) – Tage Thompson scored in overtime and Dustin Tokarski made 24 saves to lead Buffalo over Calgary.

Calgary (37-16-8) is 15-1-2 in its last 18 games at the Saddledome.

Tokarski got his second career shutout and first since 2013-14 with the Montreal Canadiens.

Jacob Markstrom stopped 33 shots for the Flames.

After playing a brilliant game, Markstrom made a critical mistake on the deciding goal. He charged out of the net to clear a puck that had been shot in off the sideboards, but in attempting to send it to safety, he whiffed on it and Thompson was right there to fire it into the empty net.

The 24 shots were a season low for the Pacific Division-leading Flames.

