Ousmane scores 22 to lead North Texas past Marshall 69-65

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP)Abou Ousmane had a career-high 22 points plus 11 rebounds as North Texas narrowly beat Marshall 69-65 on Thursday night.

Tylor Perry had 12 points and six rebounds for North Texas (10-4, 3-1 Conference USA). JJ Murray added 11 points and Thomas Bell had 10 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and three blocks.

Taevion Kinsey had 29 points for the Thundering Herd (7-9, 0-3), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Darius George added 18 points.

