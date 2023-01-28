FLORENCE, Ala. (AP)Daniel Ortiz made a school-record 10 3-pointers and scored 32 points to lead North Alabama to a 91-78 victory over North Florida on Saturday.

Ortiz made 10 of 14 shots from beyond the arc for the Lions (13-10, 5-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). KJ Johnson finished with 14 points and six assists, while Jacari Lane scored 12. Ortiz topped the nine 3-pointers by Milton Nance against Arkansas Tech on Dec. 18, 2006.

Carter Hendricksen finished with 31 points and eight rebounds for the Ospreys (8-14, 3-7). Jonathan Aybar added 12 points and Dorian James had 11 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Alabama visits Stetson while North Florida visits Jacksonville.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.