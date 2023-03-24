Philadelphia Union boss Jim Curtin believes results “will take care of themselves” as 2022’s MLS Cup runners-up look to get back to winning ways against Orlando City SC.

The Union have spent the season’s early weeks balancing their MLS fixtures with CONCACAF Champions League responsibilities, and they are sixth in the Eastern Conference with two wins and two defeats this term.

Philadelphia succumbed to a 3-2 defeat to CF Montreal last time out, but Curtin believes there were positives to be found in their performance.

“You never want to be happy in a loss… but for us to have a bunch of different ways to create chances was important,” Curtin said.

“On a different night, if we stay disciplined, I think a third goal comes and maybe a fourth. If we can execute like that, the results will take care of themselves.”

On Orlando, Curtin added: “They’re another team that is dealing with the Champions League, which is a big caveat.

“They will be a team that as the season goes on will only get stronger and stronger. They have a lot of new players but Oscar (Pareja) is an incredible coach and he’ll manage very well throughout the course of the year.”

Orlando were also on the receiving end of a defeat last time out, going down 2-1 to Charlotte FC to leave Pareja’s men on five points from their first four games of 2023.

Asked about his team’s recent displays, Pareja said: “I think we need to get better.

“Obviously in those moments after the games when we are emotional, we try to find something that just gives us answers and see who’s guilty of these things.

“Those plays obviously just show us that we have a lot of work to do defensively, especially defending crossing.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Philadelphia Union – Mikael Uhre

Uhre scored both of Philadelphia’s goals in their 3-2 defeat at Montreal on Saturday, the third time he has scored multiple goals in a match since arriving in MLS last season. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Union have had 10 multi-goal performances by players, tied with FC Cincinnati for most in the league in that time.

Orlando City SC – Duncan McGuire

After scoring on his MLS debut against D.C. United, McGuire assisted Martin Ojeda’s goal against Charlotte last time out. McGuire is just the third Orlando player to contribute to a goal on each of his first two MLS appearances, after Daryl Dike (first three) in 2020 and Nani in 2019.

MATCH PREDICTION – PHILADELPHIA UNION WIN

The Union have won 13 straight home MLS matches (including playoffs), the second-longest streak in league history behind a 14-game run by the San Jose Earthquakes between 2001 and 2002.

The Union have also won their last three MLS meetings with Orlando City, including a 5-1 home victory in the last meeting in September.

The visitors are winless in five straight matches (D4 L1), though their 2-1 defeat to Charlotte last time out was their first loss of 2023. Orlando have only won three times in 13 outings since a five-match winning run last year, which culminated in September’s US Open Cup Final win.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Philadelphia Union 60.4 percent

Orlando City SC15.8 percent

Draw23.8 percent