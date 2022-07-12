Colorado Rapids boss Robin Fraser and winger Sam Nicholson said the team’s two-goal comeback at Real Salt Lake demonstrated their character, as they look to halt a frustrating run of form when Orlando visit.

Colorado came from 2-0 down to record a 2-2 draw last time out, snatching a point with an 89th-minute goal, but are 12th in the Western Conference after a run of five games without a win.

But Fraser was pleased with the resilience on display in their last outing, saying: “The discussion at half-time was we felt like we had the better of the play. We felt like we created some good chances.

“Just because we’ve given up a goal, don’t get away from what we do and continue to be disciplined. And we really saw that discipline and the sort of intensity that you need to compete and win big games.”

Winger Nicholson added: “We have massive character. I know results haven’t been going our way, but we just proved exactly that we’re doing our best to turn it around and we will, we’ll turn it around.”

Orlando, meanwhile, are fifth in the Eastern Conference, just five points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, after the Lions snatched a narrow 1-0 win over Florida rivals Inter Miami last time out.

That victory was just Orlando’s second in their last seven league outings, and boss Oscar Pareja admits there is still work to be done.

“I have to recognize first the energy from our fans, waiting a couple hours and staying in the rain and waiting for the team and keeping that same energy the whole game,” Pareja said. “I thought we enjoyed that victory a lot.

“We know we have a lot of things to work (on), but we deserved those three points and we will take it. Very proud.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Colorado Rapids – Diego Rubio

The Chilean’s eight MLS goals are more than double the tally of Colorado’s second-highest scorers (Lalas Aboubakar, Mark-Anthony Kaye and Jonathan Lewis with three), and he will look to provide inspiration from midfield again.

Orlando City SC – Facundo Torres

The Uruguayan wideman has scored three goals and added four assists this season, with only Ercan Kara (seven goals, two assists) recording more MLS goal contributions for the Lions this season. With the Rapids in poor form, Torres could be heavily involved once more.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Colorado claimed their first win against Orlando City the last time the sides met, in March 2020. Orlando have won four of the first five meetings (D1) between the sides but only have one win in three visits to Colorado (D1 L1).

– Colorado have lost back-to-back home matches, conceding three goals in each game, after going unbeaten in their previous 23 regular season home matches (W14 D9). The six goals allowed by the Rapids in those two home losses comes after allowing just seven goals in their previous 17 home league matches combined.

– Orlando City suffered a 1-0 defeat in Cincinnati on June 24 in the club’s last away match. It was just Orlando’s second away defeat of the season (W3 D4). No team in MLS has lost fewer away matches than Orlando this season (tied with Columbus and Philadelphia).

– Colorado came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Real Salt Lake on Saturday with goals in the 67th and 89th minutes. The comeback marked the first time the Rapids avoided defeat in a match in which they trailed by multiple goals in the 60th minute or later since July 2014 at Philadelphia.

– Orlando City’s winning goal against Miami came on an own goal by Damion Lowe in the second minute of stoppage time, the lone goal of the game. That marked the first time in MLS history that a match ended 1-0 with the lone goal in that game being a stoppage time own goal.