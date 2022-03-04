Xherdan Shaqiri made his MLS debut for the Chicago Fire in last week’s 0-0 draw with Inter Miami, and is now preparing for his home bow.

Shaqiri is one of a number of big names from European football to join MLS this season, and is the new poster boy for Chicago.

Only Gonzalo Higuain (seven) played more key passes than Shaqiri’s five in the match between Miami and Chicago, and now the Swiss international will look to do the damage against another Florida team in the form of Orlando City.

“Some players came (to MLS) very late in age,” Shaqiri, 30, told MLSsoccer.com,

“Me, I’m in a good age and in my prime. So I’m really looking forward to play here, and to give my experience to this club, to these players, and try to be successful.

“As we know, the club didn’t perform very well in the last few seasons. So my goal is to bring the glory back and to go forward with this club and yeah, to go a new way.”

Orlando were 2-0 winners over CF Montreal in their opening match of 2022. The Lions enjoyed fine form on the road last season, with only the New England Revolution having a better record.

“It’s something that may not be explained or makes sense,” said coach Oscar Pareja. “Why normally in the whole world it’s not the same when you play at home and when you play away.

“There are some elements there and some things that make you feel like you’re away. In spite of all the time you talk about being aggressive, having intentions to get good results, having the initiative, as much as we preach that, it’s normal for any team in any league that the away games are different.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Chicago FC – Xherdan Shaqiri

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich playmaker Shaqiri will surely be eager to thrill the Chicago crowd on his home debut. As well as creating five chances against Miami, he also had two attempts, with one of those hitting the target.

Orlando City – Alexandre Pato

Alexandre Pato scored the first goal for Orlando in its win over Montreal on Sunday. Pato is the third different Brazilian to score the first goal of a season for Orlando in the team’s eighth year in the league (Kaka in 2015, Stefano Pinho in 2018).

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando won its first two visits to Chicago, both in the team’s inaugural 2015 campaign. Since then, the Fire are unbeaten in five straight home matches against Orlando (W3 D2), scoring at least three goals in all three wins.

– Chicago’s scoreless draw with Miami on Saturday extended its league record winless run in season opening matches to 13 (D5 L8).

– The Fire have won their second match only once since 2013, beating Real Salt Lake, 2-0, in March 2017.

– Orlando City has never lost a season opener (W2 D5). The Lions have opened a season with consecutive wins just once however, beating New York City and Philadelphia to open the 2017 campaign.

– Kacper Przybylko has scored six goals against Orlando City in his MLS career, netting three last season and three in 2019. Over the last three seasons, only one other player has scored three times against Orlando in a single season: Adam Buksa for New England in 2021.