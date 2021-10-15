Orlando City-FC Cincinnati Preview

Tyrone Marshall knows exactly what to expect when FC Cincinnati welcome Orlando City SC to TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The interim Cincinnati boss, who is filling in while the club seek Jaap Stam’s successor, previously spent time playing under Orlando head coach Oscar Pareja at Colorado Rapids.

Cincinnati have lost six in a row and are bottom of the entire MLS standings, while Orlando are fourth in the Eastern Conference after snapping a five-game winless run last time out.

Orlando can close in on a playoffs spot this weekend and Marshall is not anticipating an easy time of things for Cincinnati.

“We know Orlando’s a very good team,” Marshall said. “Oscar Pareja is a very good coach. I played under him and I’ve seen his work over the years.

“I know that he’s a coach that is going to bring his team in prepared for us, so we have to make sure we’re ready as well to match their intensity from the get-go.”

Orlando have not won successive games since June, but Pareja believes that his side overcame a big mental barrier when beating D.C. United 2-1 two weeks ago through a last-gasp winner.

“It was a very important night for us,” he said. “We saw how hard the players worked to get over that hurdle, that period of three weeks where we couldn’t get the results.

“The players have been really united. One point was not enough for them and they fed off our fans in the end.

“It was an emotional win because I have seen the players grinding and working and pushing and they deserve all the credit.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

FC Cincinnati – Brenner

Since hitting a good patch of form with six goals in 13 matches between mid-July and mid-September, Brenner has since gone four full games without finding the net. The Brazilian has had a combined nine shots across those matches, finding the target from four of them, and could do with bringing an end to that barren run this weekend.

Orlando City SC – Mauricio Pereyra

The Uruguayan midfielder has been a real attacking threat for Orlando this term with 10 assists to his name, adding to his solitary strike. He is one short of a club-record number of assists in a single season, while only Chris Mueller (23) has assisted more goals than Pereyra’s 22 in Orlando’s history.

KEY OPTA FACTS

– Orlando City are unbeaten in their four matches against FC Cincinnati (W2 D2), winning both meetings in Orlando and drawing both in Cincinnati. Cincinnati are the only team Orlando have played at least one MLS match against and never lost.

– Cincinnati has lost six straight games, equaling the club’s longest losing streak in MLS. Cincinnati have seven different losing streaks of four or more games since joining MLS in 2019. No other team has more than three such streaks in that time.

– Orlando ended a five-match winless run (D1 L4) with a 2-1 win over D.C. United. In order to win consecutive matches for the first time since June, however, Orlando will have to snap a nine-match away winless run (D4 L5).

– Cincinnati have lost three straight home matches, all by a one-goal margin. Cincinnati have managed just two wins in their last 31 home games (D11 L18) dating back to July 2019, with 11 of the 18 defeats coming by a one-goal margin.

– Daryl Dike scored the winning goal for Orlando against D.C. on October 2 at 96 minutes, 50 seconds. It was the latest non-penalty match-winning goal in MLS this season and the second 97th-minute winner in as many years for Orlando (Nani at 96:10 v Miami at MLS is Back on July 8, 2020).