Orioles option Gutiérrez to Triple-A Norfolk

BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles optioned infielder Kelvin Gutierrez to Triple-A Norfolk.

The Orioles announced the move Thursday, which was a day off for the team before hosting a three-game series with Washington.

Baltimore acquired the 26-year-old Gutierrez from the Kansas City Royals this month for cash. He’s appeared in eight games for the Orioles since then.

In 70 big league games since 2019, Gutierrez has hit .221 with two home runs and 21 RBIs.

