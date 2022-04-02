SARASOTA, Fla. (AP)The Baltimore Orioles and slugger Trey Mancini have agreed on a $7.75 million, one-year deal to avoid arbitration that includes a $10 million mutual option for the 2023 season.

The 30-year-old Mancini missed all of 2020 after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer that March. He returned in 2021 and batted .255 with 21 homers, 71 RBIs and a .758 OPS in 147 games.

The fan favorite also finished second to Mets star Pete Alonso at the 2021 All-Star Home Run Derby.

Mancini will make $7.5 million in 2022. If Baltimore declines his 2023 option, he’ll get a $250,000 buyout.

