The Kansas City Royals and host Baltimore Orioles have to wait until Saturday night to open their three-game series after Friday’s game was rained out.

The Orioles went 4-3 against the Royals last season and are aiming to keep their good fortunes rolling. Baltimore is in fourth place in the AL East but has won four of its last six games, taking two wins apiece from the Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins.

One common factor during this stretch for the Orioles: Outfielder Cedric Mullins has hit safely in every game, going 10-of-26 with four doubles and two homers.

“We’re playing exciting baseball,” manager Brandon Hyde said after Thursday’s 5-3 win over the Twins. “Our record doesn’t indicate, for me, the level of how we’re playing.”

The Orioles added an extra arm to their bullpen Friday, activating left-hander Logan Allen, who they claimed off waivers from Cleveland. Baltimore optioned righty Travis Larkins to Triple-A Norfolk.

Friday night’s matchup was supposed to feature Jordan Lyles (2-2, 4.50 ERA) on the mound for Baltimore, with Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 6.00) pitching for the Royals. Both right-handers are expected to start on Saturday instead.

Lyles won his last outing, allowing just one run in six innings against Boston, while Hernandez is coming off a loss to the Yankees in which he gave up three runs in four innings.

This series against the Orioles marks the Royals’ only trip to Baltimore this season.

While Baltimore has played well lately, Kansas City has lost five of its past six.

On Wednesday, the Cardinals beat the Royals 10-0. The pitcher who started that game, Kris Bubic, was moved to the bullpen on Friday, Royals manager Mike Matheny said. Bubic gave up four runs in a third of an inning in his start against St. Louis.

“We’ve seen it — the ‘pen got him a little bit more locked in on the breaking ball,” Matheny said, adding Kubic could pitch in relief as soon as Saturday. “… That’s where he is. He’s going to get through this, but right now, it’s not fun going through it.”

Friday’s game will be made up on Sunday as part of a doubleheader.

