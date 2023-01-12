BALTIMORE (AP)The Baltimore Orioles assigned first baseman Ryan O’Hearn to Triple-A Norfolk.

The team announced Thursday that O’Hearn had cleared waivers. Baltimore acquired him last week in a trade with Kansas City, then designated him for assignment.

The 29-year-old O’Hearn hit .239 with a home run and 16 RBIs last season. He spent his first five big league seasons with the Royals.

O’Hearn has played mostly first base in his career, but he has also spent time in the corner outfield spots.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports