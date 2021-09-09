Bichette helps Blue Jays beat Yankees for 8th straight win

NEW YORK (AP)Bo Bichette homered in the first inning and singled in the tiebreaking run in the seventh, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 42nd homer, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 on Thursday night for their eighth straight win.

The Blue Jays completed their first four-game sweep in the Bronx since 2003 and pulled within a half-game of New York for the final AL wild card. Toronto has its longest winning streak since an 11-game spurt in 2015.

The Yankees have lost six straight and 10 of 12, a jarring collapse immediately following a 13-game winning streak.

First time since 1908, the Yankees were swept in a four-game home series while never leading, according to STATS.

Toronto’s Jose Berrios (11-7) allowed two runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Anthony Rizzo, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit homered for New York. Sal Romano (0-2) got the loss.

CARDINALS 2, DODGERS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series.

The Cardinals climbed within three games of idle San Diego for the second NL wild card, while the Dodgers fell 2 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants.

O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the wall in left, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr.

The homer made a winner out of Alex Reyes (6-8), who pitched two scoreless innings in his fifth appearance since being demoted from the closer’s role. Giovanny Gallegos earned his sixth save with a perfect ninth.

The Dodgers mustered just four hits against five Cardinals pitchers.

ATHLETICS 3, WHITE SOX 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, leading Oakland to the victory.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The left-hander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games in the series. Andrew Chafin pitched a scoreless ninth inning to record his third save.

Jose Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the AL Central-leading White Sox. Reynaldo Lopez (3-2) was charged with one earned run and six hits in five innings.

BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 6, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) – Joc Pederson hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the 10th inning, lifting Atlanta to the win.

Ozzie Albies opened the 10th on second and advanced to third on a flyout. He scampered home on Pederson’s bases-loaded single against Wander Suero (2-3).

Stephen Vogt hit two solo homers for Atlanta, which took of three in the series. Freddie Freeman, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler also connected.

The NL East-leading Braves moved 3 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia, which lost 4-3 to Colorado.

Jacob Webb (3-2) retired the side in order in the 10th to earn the win.

Luis Garcia homered for Washington in the eighth.

ROCKIES 4, PHILLIES 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Pinch-hitter Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard hit back-to-back home runs with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Rockies to the victory.

Bryce Harper hit his 30th homer to bolster his MVP candidacy, and the Phillies looked as if they were going to start a pivotal home stretch with a victory before their bullpen faltered.

With a 2-1 lead, closer Ian Kennedy (1-1) retired the first two Colorado batters in the ninth. After Colton Welker singled, McMahon drove an 0-2, 80-mph curveball over the wall in right. Hilliard followed with a long drive to right.

Lucas Gilbreath (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Carlos Estevez got out of a jam in the ninth to earn his sixth save. Colorado snapped a four-game losing streak.

MARLINS 3, METS 2

MIAMI (AP) – Jazz Chisholm Jr. hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the eighth inning, sending Miami to the win.

Javier Baez homered and doubled for the Mets, who dropped five games back of NL East-leading Atlanta.

Chisholm drove a 97 mph fastball from Jeurys Familia (9-4) into the upper-deck seats for his 15th homer. Chisholm also had an RBI grounder in the sixth.

Richard Bleier (3-2) got the win, and Dylan Floro pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save.

INDIANS 4, TWINS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Franmil Reyes, Oscar Mercado and Jose Ramirez homered, and Cleveland scored for the first time in three games.

Reyes’ two-run shot in the third inning against Andrew Albers (1-2) snapped the Indians’ 25-inning scoreless streak. The 418-foot blast to center also gave Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Indians managed just two runs while dropping the first three games of the series, including 3-0 losses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Indians starter Cal Quantrill (5-3) pitched a career-high 7 2/3 innings, allowing one run on Miguel Sano’s homer in the second. Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 22nd save.

ROYALS 6, ORIOLES 0

BALTIMORE (AP) – Carlos Hernandez pitched six impressive innings for Kansas City, and Nicky Lopez and Hunter Dozier homered.

Hernandez (6-1) allowed three hits, walked three and struck out one. Then Kansas City’s bullpen threw three scoreless frames – a night after the Royals allowed nine runs in the eighth inning and lost 9-8.

Baltimore’s John Means (5-7) allowed two runs and five hits in seven-plus innings.

Kansas City won for only the fifth time in its last 19 games in Baltimore.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports