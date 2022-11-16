WASHINGTON (AP)Johnny O’Neil had 17 points in American’s 71-64 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday night.

O’Neil also contributed five blocks for the Eagles (1-2). Elijah Stephens scored 14 points and added six assists and three steals. Matt Rogers was 5 of 9 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Tribe (1-3) were led in scoring by Gabe Dorsey, who finished with 16 points. William & Mary also got 13 points and 11 rebounds from Noah Collier. Chris Mullins also had nine points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.