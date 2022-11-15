CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Norchad Omier scored 21 points to lead Miami to an 87-61 victory over Florida A&M on Tuesday night.

Jordan Miller added 19 points and nine rebounds for Miami (3-0), which shot 53% (35 of 66) from the field. Wooga Poplar finished with 15 points that included a pair of dunks in the second half. Bensley Joseph made three of the Hurricanes’ seven 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.

Miami guards Nijel Pack and Isaiah Wong combined for nine points and 11 assists. The pair were selected earlier in the day for the John R. Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 Watch List. Miami is one of 10 schools with multiple players on the list.

The Hurricanes closed the first half on a 22-10 surge for a 41-27 advantage, and Florida A&M didn’t get closer. In the second half, Miller scored five points during a five-minute, 14-1 run that stretched the lead to 28 points with 5:40 play.

Jordan Chatman and Hantz Louis-Jeune scored 12 points apiece for Florida A&M (0-4), which shot 49% overall (26 of 53) but committed 22 turnovers.

