OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Derrin Hansen, who coached Omaha during its transition from Division II to Division I, was fired Sunday after a second straight five-win season.

Hansen had been a member of the Mavericks’ staff since 1998 and head coach for 17 seasons. Hansen compiled a 253-260 record, 92-122 since the program became a full Division I member in 2015.

The Mavericks were 5-25 overall and 4-14 in Summit League play this season. They lost 87-79 to South Dakota State on Saturday in the first round of the conference tournament.

”I ask that the entire Maverick community join me in thanking Coach Hansen for his many contributions to Omaha Athletics and our university,” athletic director Adrian Dowell said. ”In 17 years leading Omaha Men’s Basketball, Coach Hansen represented UNO with class, impacted countless lives through his mentorship of student-athletes on and off the court, and successfully transitioned the program to the Division I level.”

The Mavericks reached the Summit League Tournament final in 2017 and came within a missed 3-pointer at the buzzer from making the NCAA Tournament. They returned to the Summit final in 2019.

The Mavericks were a combined 10-45 the last two years, 7-25 in the Summit League.

”After a careful assessment of the program, I am confident that under new leadership, Omaha Basketball can achieve sustainable success at the top of our league, and we are committed to elevating the program’s stature,” Dowell said.

