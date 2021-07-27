Olympic champion Simone Biles out of team finals with apparent injury

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) will launch a pilot program to allow Hawaii residents to enter Hanauma Bay without a reservation.

The program's purpose is to monitor the amount of people going into Hanauma Bay and determine if the numbers can remain manageable. It will begin on Wednesday and run until Sunday, Aug. 8. However, the bay is closed to the public every Monday and Tuesday.