Anthony Rizzo homers again, Yankees overpower Orioles 10-3

NEW YORK (AP)Recently acquired Anthony Rizzo homered again, DJ LeMahieu drove in four runs and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 10-3 on Wednesday night.

Rizzo’s solo homer in the fourth inning made him the first player in Yankees history with at least one RBI in each of his first six games with the club.

Rizzo became just the fourth player in the majors over the last 70 years to do it – Bobby Murcer drove in a run in his first seven games with the Chicago Cubs in 1977 and Jimmy Wynn (Dodgers, 1974) and Jim Spencer (Texas, 1973) did it six in a row, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Sent from the Cubs to the Yankees last Thursday, a day before the trade deadline, Rizzo hit his 17th home run of the season and third for the Yankees. He has six homers in his last 10 games overall.

LeMahieu had three hits and Giancarlo Stanton drove in three runs for the Yankees, who routed the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday. At 58-49 the Yankees matched their season high of nine games over .500, set May 23 when they were 28-19.

Jonathan Loaisiga (8-4) got two outs for the win. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit his 19th homer and a sacrifice fly to put Baltimore ahead 3-0 in the fourth. Cole Sulser (3-2) was the loser.

DODGERS 7, ASTROS 5

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Max Scherzer struck out 10 in his Dodgers debut and got plenty of offensive support as Los Angeles hit four home runs to defeat Houston.

Mookie Betts homered twice, while Will Smith and AJ Pollock also went deep off Astros starter Jake Odorizzi (4-6).

Michael Brantley, Carlos Correa and Kyle Tucker connected for Houston. It was the third game at Dodger Stadium since July 10 with seven or more home runs.

Scherzer (9-4) went seven innings and tied a season high with 109 pitches, including 73 strikes. He gave up two runs and five hits with a walk.

Scherzer, Joe Kelly and Kenley Jansen combined for 15 strikeouts.

METS 5, MARLINS 3

MIAMI (AP) – Javier Baez hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning after scoring on a nifty slide in the second, and New York beat Miami to snap a three-game losing streak.

The Mets, who had lost five of six, let an early 3-0 lead slip away but recovered to maintain their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East over surging Philadelphia.

Baez, acquired in a trade-deadline deal with the Chicago Cubs last Friday, put New York back in front 4-3 with an opposite-field drive off Anthony Bass (1-7) that sailed on a line into the front row of seats in right. It was his 24th home run this season and second with his new team.

Miguel Castro (3-3) worked a hitless inning for the victory. Trevor May earned his fourth save, after regular closer Edwin Diaz was placed on the paternity list earlier in the day.

Jesus Aguilar homered for Miami.

ATHLETICS 5, PADRES 4, 10 INNINGS

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Matt Olson hit a two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning and Oakland rallied to beat San Diego.

The A’s scored twice in the ninth with two outs off closer Mark Melancon to tie it at 3.

After San Diego scored a run in the top of the 10th off Lou Trivino (4-4) to take a 4-3 lead, Olson came to the plate with runners on the corners and no outs.

Olson laced the first pitch he saw from Tim Hill (5-6) off the right field wall, scoring Mark Canha and Starling Marte, and sending the Oakland Coliseum into a frenzy. Oakland had its major league-leading ninth walk-off win of the season.

The Padres carried a 3-1 lead to the ninth, but Melancon couldn’t convert the save, surrendering two-out, RBI singles to Matt Chapman and Yan Gomes.

Jed Lowrie hit a solo homer in the A’s second.

GIANTS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 1

PHOENIX (AP) – Kevin Gausman threw six stellar innings, Alex Dickerson added a three-run homer and San Francisco beat Arizona.

Gausman (10-5) gave up five hits, walked none and struck out eight. He cruised through the first five innings before running into trouble in the sixth. Asdrubal Cabrera tagged Gausman for an RBI single.

Arizona starter Zac Gallen (1-6) took the loss, giving up three earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. He allowed a solo homer by Donovan Solano in the fourth and gave up four hits and three walks while striking out six.

ANGELS 2, RANGERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings, Juan Lagares raced home from second base on a wild pitch for the lead with the two-way standout at the plate, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Jack Mayfield went 3 for 3 while homering from the No. 9 spot for the second consecutive night. His sixth homer was a solo shot in the fifth that gave Ohtani the extra run he needed as the Japanese star won for the third time in four starts.

Ohtani (6-1) allowed four hits and struck out six without a walk. Ohtani has a 2.93 ERA this season. He leads the majors with 37 home runs.

Raisel Iglesias got a game-ending double play from Andy Ibanez for his 23rd save in 28 chances. Kolby Allard (2-10) was he loser.

RAYS 4, MARINERS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and AL East-leading Tampa Bay beat Seattle to avoid a season series sweep.

The Rays went 1-6 overall against Seattle, losing the first two games of the three-game set.

Josh Fleming (9-5) allowed two runs and five hits, and Mike Zunino hit his 21st homer for the Rays. Ryan Sherriff, the third Tampa Bay reliever, worked the ninth to get his first save.

Mariners rookie Logan Gilbert (5-3) gave up three runs. four hits and four walks over five innings. Seattle had won 11 consecutive games, dating to May 25, when Gilbert started. The right-hander was 5-0 during the stretch.

RED SOX 4, TIGERS 1

DETROIT (AP) – Eduardo Rodriguez struck out 10 in five shutout innings and Boston beat Detroit to snap a five-game losing streak.

Rodriguez (8-6) allowed two hits and four walks in helping Boston end its longest losing streak of the season. J.D. Martinez, Enrique Hernandez and Jarren Duran homered for the Red Sox.

Boston pitchers struck out 18 batters, with Matt Barnes getting two as he pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save in 28 chances.

Jonathan Schoop homered for Detroit. Casey Mize (6-6) was the loser.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to help Milwaukee beat Pittsburgh.

Tellez is batting .340 (18 of 53) with five homers and 16 RBIs in 21 games since the Brewers acquired him from Toronto on July 6. He hit .209 with four homers and eight RBIs in 50 games with the Blue Jays.

Brent Suter (10-5) pitched one inning of scoreless relief. Devin Williams worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth to earn his first career save. Kyle Keller (0-1) was the loser.

ROYALS 9, WHITE SOX 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer and Kansas City went deep four times to beat Chicago.

Kansas City ended a four-game losing streak, while the AL Central-leading White Sox lost for the eighth time in 13 games.

Royals starter Carlos Hernandez (3-1) yielded only two hits over five innings in beating the White Sox for the second time in seven days. Perez launched his 27th homer in the third, tying his career high previously accomplished in 2017 and 2018.

Edward Olivares hit his second homer in three games, a solo shot in the second off Chicago starter Lucas Giolito. Michael A. Taylor led off the fourth with a homer against Giolito (8-8) and made a diving catch in center field to rob Cesar Hernandez of a hit in the sixth. Taylor snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a drive that struck the left-field foul pole.

BLUE JAYS 8, INDIANS 6

TORONTO (AP) – George Springer hit his 42nd career leadoff home run for the first of his four hits, Steven Matz pitched six shutout innings and Toronto beat Cleveland.

Springer connected on J.C. Mejia’s first pitch for his 13th homer of the season. He singled and scored in the second, hit a two-run double in the third and singled again in the fifth. Needing a triple to complete the cycle, Springer flied out in the eighth.

Matz (9-6) gave up six hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out eight. Mejia (1-7)allowed seven hits and matched a career worst by giving up eight runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez and Oscar Mercado hit solo homers off Jordan Romano in the ninth.

PHILLIES 9, NATIONALS 4

WASHINGTON (AP) – Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in three runs, Didi Gregorius hit a two-run homer and Philadelphia beat Washington for its fourth straight victory.

Nationals reliever Jefry Rodriguez hit Hoskins with an up-and-in pitch in the top of the seventh. Hoskins motioned to the Phillies’ dugout, then looked at Rodriguez before going to first base. Gregorius hit a 412-foot home run on the next pitch.

Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom hit back-to-back homers against Philadelphia starter Chase Anderson in the second. Victor Robles homered on Anderson’s first pitch of the night. Garcia also homered in the seventh for his first career multi-homer game.

Matt Moore (1-3) was the winner. Washington starter Paolo Espino (3-3) allowed six earned in his five innings.

REDS 6, TWINS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) – Luis Castillo pitched six effective innings, Tyler Stephenson homered and Cincinnati held on to beat Minnesota.

Castillo (6-10) allowed Jorge Polanco’s first-inning solo homer but settled in nicely from there, allowing six hits and one walk while striking out seven to win his third straight start. Michael Lorenzen came in for a five-out save, his first of the season after making just one appearance over the first three months because of injuries.

Charlie Barnes (0-2) took the loss.

BRAVES 7, CARDINALS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler homered, and Stephen Vogt drove in the eventual winning run with a sacrifice fly in Atlanta’s victory over St. Louis.

Dansby Swanson went 4 for 4 with three runs to help the Braves move to .500 at 54-54. Chris Martin (1-3) was the winner, and Will Smith, the sixth Braves’ pitcher, picked up his 22nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Giovanny Gallegos took the loss. Nolan Arenado hit a three-run homer in the first inning for St. Louis.

CUBS 3, ROCKIES 2

DENVER (AP) – Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run double to back a solid outing from Alec Mills and lead Chicago past Colorado.

Mills (5-4) overcame a rocky start to pitch six innings and earn his first win since July 7, and Wisdom finished with three hits.

Manuel Rodriguez gave up a two-out single in the ninth but got Sam Hilliard on a comebacker to pick up his first career save. Rockies starter Jon Gray (7-7) was the loser.