DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP)Quincy Olivari had 19 points in Rice’s 84-78 victory against Duquesne on Sunday in the first round of the CBI Tournament.

Olivari added seven rebounds for the Owls (19-15). Travis Evee scored 17 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Max Fiedler had 16 points and shot 8 of 9 from the field.

The Dukes (20-13) were led in scoring by Dae Dae Grant, who finished with 28 points, including six 3-pointers. Jimmy Clark III added 13 points and four assists for Duquesne. In addition, Tevin Brewer had 11 points.

