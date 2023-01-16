SAN ANTONIO (AP)Quincy Olivari scored 30 points, including six in overtime, Max Fiedler had a triple-double and Rice defeated UTSA 88-81 on Monday night.

Olivari had eight rebounds for the Owls (13-5, 4-3 Conference USA). Fiedler finished with 24 points on 12-of-14 shooting, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. Travis Evee made three 3-pointers and scored 19.

Japhet Medor led the way for the Roadrunners (7-12, 1-7) with 30 points and five assists. Medor made the second of two free throws with one second left to force overtime tied at 72. DJ Richards pitched in with 14 points and eight rebounds. John Buggs III scored 13.

Olivari scored 15 points in the second half for the Owls, who trailed 45-32 at the half. Olivari scored six in the extra period – all at the free-throw line.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Rice visits North Texas and UTSA hosts Florida Atlantic.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.