FRISCO, Texas (AP)Quincy Olivari had 18 points in Rice’s 72-71 win against UTSA on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Conference USA Tournament.

Olivari also contributed eight rebounds for the Owls (18-14). Mekhi Mason was 5-of-13 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to add 12 points. Cameron Sheffield was 4-of-7 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

Japhet Medor led the Roadrunners (10-22) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists. UTSA also got 14 points and seven rebounds from DJ Richards. In addition, Jacob Germany had 11 points and six rebounds.

Rice went into the half ahead of UTSA 42-33. Olivari scored 10 points in the half. Mason’s 3-pointer with 12:50 left in the second half gave Rice the lead for good at 49-46.

