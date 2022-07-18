CHICAGO (AP)Eddie Olczyk is leaving the Chicago Blackhawks after 16 years as a color commentator on their television broadcasts.

He’s expected to work Seattle Kraken games next season, joining the team his brother Ricky works for as an assistant general manager.

”For 16 seasons, we were fortunate to have legendary broadcaster Eddie Olczyk bring Chicago Blackhawks hockey into the homes of our fans,” the team said in a statement Monday. ”We are going to miss him as much as our fans will. Though we are disappointed to learn today that he has decided to go in another direction, Eddie will always be part of the Blackhawks family. We appreciate his many contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Olczyk also does national broadcasts for TNT. He has become one of the leading hockey voices in the U.S. after playing more than 1,000 NHL games.

