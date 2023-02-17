NEW YORK (AP)Chisom Okpara’s 16 points helped Harvard defeat Columbia 83-65 on Friday night.

Okpara added six rebounds for the Crimson (13-12, 4-7 Ivy League). Chris Ledlum scored 15 points while going 6 of 16 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added nine rebounds and three blocks. Justice Ajogbor finished 6 of 9 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions (6-20, 1-10) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and three steals. Jake Tavroff added eight points for Columbia. In addition, Zinou Bedri finished with eight points. The Lions prolonged their losing streak to 10 straight.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Harvard visits Cornell and Columbia hosts Dartmouth.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.