Just days after leading Oklahoma’s softball team to its third straight national title, pitcher Jordy Bahl announced Monday on social media that she is transferring and heading back to her home state of Nebraska.

Bahl is from Papillion, a suburb of Omaha. She said in the post that she’s homesick and wants to help grow the sport in a state she feels is overlooked at all levels of softball.

“For the last 2 years, despite the amazing opportunities and accomplishments, my love for home and the acknowledgement of my foundation have grown,” she wrote. “Being away from these things has been very tough.”

Bahl was a first-team National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American this season and a Top 10 finalist for USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. She finished this season with a 22-1 record and an 0.90 ERA. In 2022, she was NFCA Freshman of the Year and a first-team All-American. In her two years at Oklahoma, she won two national titles and finished with a 44-2 record.

She pitched 24 2/3 scoreless innings at this year’s Women’s College World Series and was named its Most Outstanding Player. She went 4-0 at the World Series in Oklahoma City and earned the save in the decisive championship series victory in Game 2 against Florida State.

Bahl did not say which school she will play for, but there are three Division I programs in the state: Nebraska, Creighton and Omaha. Nebraska and Omaha reached the NCAA Tournament and lost in regional play this season. Creighton went 22-31.

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso said in a statement that the two had a cordial conversation about Bahl’s decision.

“We’re understanding of her situation and certainly want her to be the happiest she can be,” Gasso said. “We are supportive of her and she will always be part of the OU Softball family.”