BOSTON (AP)Nicklas Backstrom and Garnet Hathaway each scored a goal and the Washington Capitals beat NHL-best Boston 2-1 on Saturday, sending the Bruins to just their second regulation loss at home this season.

The Bruins are 22-2-3 at home. Their other regulation loss at TD Garden came on Jan. 12, a 3-0 setback against Seattle.

Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves for the Capitals, who have won three of their last four games.

Nick Foligno scored for Boston and backup goalie Jeremy Swayman stopped 21 shots.

Washington star Alex Ovechkin was held without a point for a season-high matching third straight game, only the second time this season that’s happened.

OILERS 6, SENATORS 3

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist to lead Edmonton.

Brett Kulak had a pair of assists in the third period when the Oilers broke a 3-3 tie. Jesse Puljujarvi, Derek Ryan and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers, while Jack Campbell had 26 saves.

Ottawa goalie Anton Forsberg was injured in the third period during a scramble and had to be taken off the ice on a stretcher with an apparent lower-body injury. Jake Sanderson, Claude Giroux and Erik Brannstrom scored for the Senators, who saw their four-game streak end.

PREDATORS 2, FLYERS 1, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime, Juuse Saros made 23 saves and Nashville defeated Philadelphia but lost top scorer Filip Forsberg in the first period after he took a hard late hit.

Nino Niederreiter scored in regulation for the Predators, who entered play four points out of the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Kevin Hayes scored for Philadelphia, which dropped to 2-10 past regulation this season. Carter Hart made 23 saves.

CANADIENS 4, ISLANDERS 3, OT

MONTREAL (AP) – Mike Matheson scored in overtime to lift Montreal.

Nick Suzuki broke a nine-game scoring drought for the Canadiens, while Justin Barron and Kirby Dach added third-period goals. Mike Hoffman had three assists and Samuel Montembeault made 27 saves.

Brock Nelson, Bo Horvat and Matt Martin scored for the Islanders, and Noah Dobson had two assists. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves as New York suffered back-to-back losses.

FLAMES 7, SABRES 2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) – Calgary scored four times in just over five minutes in the second period to rally past Buffalo.

Dillon Dube had a goal and three assists for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had two goals and an assist. Jakob Pelletier, Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Dennis Gilbert also scored, while Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves.

Tage Thompson and Casey Mittelstadt scored for the Sabres, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 33 saves.

LIGHTNING 3, STARS 1

DALLAS (AP) – Anthony Cirelli scored twice, including the winner with 43 seconds to play, to lift Tampa Bay.

Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist and Alex Killorn had two assists for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy had 28 saves, allowing only Jamie Benn’s 21st goal this season in the second period.

Scott Wedgewood also made 28 saves for Dallas.

RED WINGS 5, CANUCKS 2

DETROIT (AP) – Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and Detroit beat Vancouver.

Filip Hronek also scored for the Red Wings, who took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 32 saves.

Anthony Beauvillier and Elias Pettersson scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin stopped 20 shots.

—

