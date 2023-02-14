ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Dwight Wilson and Elmore James scored 15 points each to help Ohio defeat Buffalo 85-61 on Tuesday night.

Wilson added eight rebounds for the Bobcats (15-11, 7-6 Mid-American Conference). James was 6 of 10 shooting (2 for 4 from distance). Jaylin Hunter recorded 14 points and was 5 of 11 shooting and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Bulls (12-14, 6-7) were led by Jonnivius Smith, who posted 14 points and eight rebounds. Curtis Jones also scored 14 points for Buffalo. Isaiah Adams finished with 10 points and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.