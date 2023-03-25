COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh plans to enter the NBA draft while leaving open the possibility of returning next season with the Buckeyes.

Sensabaugh, who averaged 16.4 points as a freshman, said Saturday he’ll look into turning pro after one college season.

“Ever since I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been my dream,” the 19-year-old from Orlando, Florida, posted on social media. “After steady thought and consideration, I am excited to announce I have decided to enter my name into the 2023 NBA Draft with the option to return to OSU.

“The game of basketball has taken me places I could’ve never imagined, and has provided endless opportunity as a student-athlete,” Sensabaugh said. ”I am inexplicably prideful to say that I am a Buckeye, and I say this with no uncertainty.”

The 6-foot-6 Sensabaugh was one of the bright spots for the Buckeyes, who started 11-3, but finished 16-19. He was injured during Ohio State’s run in the Big Ten tournament and sat out the finale against Purdue.

Sensabaugh is projected as a late first-round pick. The NBA will hold its pre-draft combine in mid-May in Chicago. Players who have declared for the draft can withdraw up until May 31.

—

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25