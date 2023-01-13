COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Ohio State football coach Ryan Day promoted receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator on Friday.

The six-year member of the Buckeyes coaching staff replaces Kevin Wilson, who left to become the head coach at Tulsa.

The 36-year-old Hartline played at Ohio State and had a seven-year NFL career. He had been promoted to passing game coordinator prior to the 2022 season.

Keenan Bailey, who has been on staff for the past seven years, most recently as a special assistant, was named tight ends coach Friday, a position that Wilson had previously handled. Offensive line coach Justin Frye is getting the responsibility of run game coordinator.

Ohio State will have some important spots to fill on the field, primarily at quarterback. Two-year starter C.J. Stroud is expected to enter the NFL draft, although he hasn’t yet made a public announcement. Backups Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are expected to compete for the starting quarterback job.

Both starting offensive tackles, All-American Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones, and center Luke Wypler also will leave to enter the draft.

Guard Matt Jones announced that he will return for a sixth year, giving the Buckeyes two returning starters on the offensive line with Donovan Jackson also coming back. Tight end Cade Stover, an important target for Stroud this last season, and receiver/running back Xavier Johnson also plan to return.

Running back Mayan Williams, who battled a leg injury last season, previously announced that he will return. Assuming TreVeyon Henderson’s foot injury is fully healed, the Buckeyes will again have a proven one-two punch out in the backfield.

Linebacker Tommy Eichenberger, the leader of the Ohio State defense in 2022, plans to return for a fifth season.

Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste announced he will transfer to Notre Dame, cornerback JK Johnson is transferring to LSU and safety Jaylen Johnson is transferring to Memphis.

