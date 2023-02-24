DELAND, Fla. (AP)Jacob Ognacevic scored 29 points, including six straight free throws and a 3-pointer in overtime to help Lipscomb defeat Stetson 98-91 on Friday night.

Ognacevic scored nine of the Bisons’ 17 points in overtime and shot 9 for 15 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Bisons (19-12, 11-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Derrin Boyd scored 20 points while going 8 of 12 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Quincy Clark was 7 of 9 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

Jalen Blackmon led the way for the Hatters (17-12, 12-6) with 20 points. Sam Peek added 19 points for Stetson. In addition, Luke Brown finished with 17 points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.